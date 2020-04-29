ATHEX: Third day of gains for the stock market

Bank stocks continued their advance at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday, carrying the market’s benchmark to a new two-month high, although the low turnover pointed to traders waiting to see how the pandemic will evolve. Stocks were split down the middle between winners and losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 641.94 points, adding 1.10 percent to Tuesday’s 634.96 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.18 percent to 1,557.48 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.59 percent.

The banks index augmented 2.43 percent, for a total increase of 14.16 percent so far this week. Eurobank rose 4.37 percent, Piraeus improved 2.15 percent, Alpha grabbed 1.91 percent and National earned 0.78 percent.

Aegean Air led the blue chips with 5.36 percent growth, ahead of Viohalco (up 5.04 percent) and Fourlis (4.64 percent). Sarantis fell 1.25 percent.

In total 46 stocks reported gains, another 46 sustained losses and 31 remained unchanged.



Turnover came to 55.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €61.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange edged up 0.02 percent to close at 49.22 points.