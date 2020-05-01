Greek February retail sales rise 3.5 pct, led by pharmaceuticals

Greek retail sales by volume rose 3.5 percent in February compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 6.2 percent increase in January, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Retail sales were led higher by cosmetics and pharmaceuticals and food stores, the data showed.

Greece's economy is expected to contract by 5-10 percent this year, according to government estimates, as the coronavirus pandemic has brought economic activity to a near standstill.

The government will start to gradually lift lockdown measures on May 4.

[Reuters]

