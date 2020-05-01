German naval mine retrieved in northern Greece

A German naval mine was retrieved from the seabed by a fishing boat off the coast of northern Greece Friday.



The captain of the boat took the mine to the port of Nea Michaniona and notified the local port authority.



Officials and a team of pyrotechnic experts from the central port of Thessaloniki examined the mine, which was 1.60 meters long with a circumference of 1.98 meters.



All necessary security measures were taken to block off the port and the coastal road until experts had neutralized the mine.

