New airspace violations by Turkish aircraft

Four Turkish fighter jets entered Greek airspace at the southeastern Aegean without submitting flight plan on Monday afternoon, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

The first pair of Turkish F-16 jets flew over the islets of Oinouses at 27,000 feet at 2.57 p.m.

A minute later, a second pair of fighter jets flew over the southeastern tip of Chios at 24,000 feet.

The Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted according to international rules.