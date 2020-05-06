Greek textile and apparel producers ready to throw weight into masks

Fifty-five Greek textile and apparel production firms are ready to supply the local market with 8 million masks a month for covering the nose and mouth against the spread of coronavirus, the sector’s association said on Wednesday.

“With the addition of this production potential, demand in this country can be assured,” the director general of the Association of Apparel and Textile Producers (SEPEE), Theofilos Aslanidis, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

According to Aslanidis, SEPEE sent letters to 560 businesses in the sector asking which of them could contribute to efforts to ensure that the Greek population has a sufficient supply of paper and cloth face masks. “I did not expect such a large response,” Aslandidis said of the 55 firms that expressed their readiness to pitch in.

Demand for masks has soared in recent days after cloth or paper covers for the nose and mouth were made compulsory in numerous businesses and activities for both workers and customers – including hair salons, supermarkets and other retail stores – following the easing of lockdown measures at the start of the week.

“It appears that there are some businesspeople who see an opportunity which, even if coincidental, will give them the boost they need to ensure their survival following the serious setbacks suffered by the sector as a result of the pandemic,” Aslanidis said, adding that some of the 55 firms are already producing masks, while others have seen production slump since the start of the health crisis.