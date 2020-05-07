Greek FM speaks with Russian counterpart on pandemic, bilateral ties

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the telephone with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Thursday to discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties and progress in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Diplomatic sources said that apart from exchanging views on the two countries’ experiences with the health crisis and measures to address some of its fallout, Dendias also thanked Lavrov for Russia’s help with efforts to repatriate Greek citizens during the outbreak.

On the bilateral front, Dendias stressed the importance of the Joint Action Plan singed by Athens and Moscow for further deepening political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries, while also addressing the benefits of tourism from Russia to Greece.

Developments in Syria and Libya were also discussed.