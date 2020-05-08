Two more deaths from Covid-19; 13 new infections

Two more people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Greece to reach a total of 150 (median age is 75) since the start of the outbreak, Health Ministry adviser Sotiris Tsiodras said in Friday’s regular update.

Victims included former health minister, cardiologist and university professor Dimitris Kremastinos. Both Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias expressed their condolences to his family.

The infectious disease expert also reported 13 new infections, bringing total confirmed cases in the country to 2,691.

There are still 32 patients intubated in intensive care, Tsiodras said, adding that the vast majority of these patients have underlying health issues. Another 85 patients have left ICU.

At the same time, the total number of tests conducted since the start of the pandemic in the country is 94,291.

