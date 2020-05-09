Driving tests to resume on June 1
The Ministry of Transport has given the green light for driving tests to resume on June 1, stressing that health safety measures will be applied to protect candidates and examiners from the coronavirus.
Candidates sitting written exams, the ministry said, will be placed at a safe distance from one another, while there will also be changes to the practical part of the test, including the use of masks, gloves and antiseptics by both the candidate and the instructor