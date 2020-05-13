Defense of sovereign rights ‘non-negotiable,’ says Greek FM

Greece is dealing with “escalating Turkish violations” in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean with “calm and determination,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday, adding that the “defense of [Greece’s] sovereign rights is non-negotiable.”

Dendias was speaking after a meeting of the National Council for Foreign Policy, which was called to brief opposition parties on Turkey’s recent activities and the ministry’s new operational plan.

“We are using every diplomatic medium and raising awareness among our partners and allies” of Turkey’s increasingly aggressive stance, Dendias said.

The meeting comes as Turkish jets violated Greek airspace again on Wednesday and after comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Akit Tv on Tuesday, saying that Ankara’s “open-door policy” for migrants and refugees trying to reach the European Union “will continue.”