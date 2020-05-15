Police dismantle illegal cigarette plant

Police handout photo

Police said on Thursday they located a fully equipped illegal tobacco processing and production plant as part of an organized operation in an area of Attica.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case, accused of being members of a criminal organization and running the factory. The case file also includes the landlord, who is being sought by police.

According to a statement by the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the perpetrators engaged in the production of tobacco products using black market tobacco and their sale in the domestic market and abroad.

Police said the criminal organization rented the former warehouse in January 2019 and transformed it into an illegal factory with modern equipment and the ability to process tons of tobacco per day.

Among other items, the officers seized a total of 25 tons of smuggled tobacco, a fully equipped tobacco processing line, two power generators, a number of machines, and a truck with fake license plates.