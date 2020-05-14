NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Bishop threatens minster with excommunication

TAGS: Religion, Coronavirus

The Bishop of Kalavryta Amvrosios on Thursday threatened to kick Education Minister Niki Kerameus out of the Greek Orthodox Church unless she takes back a statement suggesting that Holy Communion may be dangerous in the coronavirus pandemic.

In a strongly worded rant, Amvrosios accused Kerameus of “blasphemy” for telling Skai TV in an interview that science have proven that coronavirus can be transmitted via saliva, therefore making communion – where the faithful drink from the same cup – risky.

In his letter, the Greek Orthodox cleric, who is known for his inflammatory rhetoric, gave the minister until Saturday to publicly recant and apologize for her “indescribable crime” or face excommunication.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 