Bishop threatens minster with excommunication

The Bishop of Kalavryta Amvrosios on Thursday threatened to kick Education Minister Niki Kerameus out of the Greek Orthodox Church unless she takes back a statement suggesting that Holy Communion may be dangerous in the coronavirus pandemic.

In a strongly worded rant, Amvrosios accused Kerameus of “blasphemy” for telling Skai TV in an interview that science have proven that coronavirus can be transmitted via saliva, therefore making communion – where the faithful drink from the same cup – risky.

In his letter, the Greek Orthodox cleric, who is known for his inflammatory rhetoric, gave the minister until Saturday to publicly recant and apologize for her “indescribable crime” or face excommunication.