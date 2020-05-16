Clashes erupt at Larissa Roma camp

Clashes erupted outside a Roma settlement in Nea Smyrni, Larissa, central Greece, on Friday, when residents set fires to prevent the transfer of 35 people who had tested positive for the coronavirus to a facility where they will be quarantined for 14 days. The clashes forced a National Health Organization (EODY) crew that came to collect the patients to initially leave the settlement, while the car Thessaly Governor Kostas Agorastos and Larissa Mayor Apostolos Kalogiannis were in was also attacked. However, calm prevailed later in the day, allowing for the transfer of the patients. The 35 were among the 40 new confirmed cases announced on Friday by Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras. The total tally of cases rose to 2,810. The death toll rose to 160, with four more fatalities recorded. [Intime News]