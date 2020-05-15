ATHEX: Friday growth limits weekly index drop

The benchmark of the Greek stock market ended every session this week below the 600-point mark, as Friday’s gains – largely driven by Wall Street’s healthy rise on Thursday – were contained toward the end of the session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 593.26 points, adding 0.87% to Thursday’s 588.12 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.79%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.22% to 1,420.23 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.42%.

The banks index started to head up again after two days of significant losses, climbing 1.78%. Alpha improved 3.08%, National grew 1.50%, Eurobank advanced 1.27% and Piraeus edged up 0.62%.

Aegean Air soared 5.73% on news of its gradual return to full activity. GEK Terna increased 3.90% and Lamda Development continued its ascent, gaining 2.56%. Ellaktor parted with 3.55%.

In total 53 stocks reported gains, 38 suffered losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.5 million euros, up from Thursday’s €44.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.02% to close at 46.51 points.