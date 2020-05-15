New voluntary redundancy schemes at OTE

OTE telecom will be implementing two new voluntary redundancy programs at the end of the month.



The programs concern more than 400 employees across the various departments and subsidiaries of the group and will cost a total of 55 million euros, or about €130,000 per departing employee on average.



The first program includes 230 workers close to retirement, while the second concerns another 200 who are not approaching retirement but who will be offered an attractive package in order to leave their jobs at the telecommunications giant.



The packages will range between 20 and 48 monthly salaries, depending on their years of service.