An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 shook Greece’s island of Crete on Monday. No damage or injuries were reported.

The University of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake had an epicenter 54 kilometers southeast of Arvi, a port town at the island’s Iraklio region, and occurred at 7.18 a.m. local time.

Its depth was 5.1 kilometers.