Authorities seize 850,000 poor quality masks at Athens airport

Greece’s Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) has confiscated 850,000 poor quality face masks at Athens’ International Airport, the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue announced on Monday.

Speaking at the airport’s customs, Giorgos Pitsilis said the masks did not meet the necessary specifications and lacked international markings. Most came from China, while others came from Bangladesh.

The seized shipment had been ordered by Greek import companies and were destined for the domestic market.

“Our mission is, in addition to the collection of public revenues and the smooth flow of goods to and from Greece, the protection of public health through quality control of products related to it,” Pitsilis said.

The authority also distributed 700 personal protective garments which will be worn by customs officials.