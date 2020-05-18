Yayci, architect of Turkey’s Libya policy, reportedly removed from post

Rear Admiral Cihat Yayci, architect of Turkey’s policy on Libya and maritime borders in the Mediterranean Sea, has been removed as Chief of Staff of the Turkish Navy, according to reports in the Turkish media.

The reasons behind the decision, which was reportedly signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Friday, have not been officially confirmed.

Reports in the Turkish media said Yayci is accused of having rigged a tender for the procurement of torpedo-related equipment for the Turkish Navy.

According to other reports, Yayci, who is also known for developing the so-called Fetometer algorithm for identifying alleged supporters of the Fethullah Gulen movement within the ranks of the country’s armed forces, had fallen out with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

