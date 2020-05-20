NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ND leading SYRIZA by nearly 20 points, MRB poll shows

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads by a wide margin over main opposition SYRIZA in a poll conducted by MRB.

Asked who they would vote if elections were held now, 40 percent of respondents said ND, while 20.3 percent said they would back SYRIZA.

Center-left KINAL followed with 5 percent, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) received 4.3 percent, far-right Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) 3.9 percent, and Mera25 3 percent.

Asked who would make a better prime minister, 70.6 percent picked the incumbent Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras got 34.6 percent.

Only 7.7 percent said they would prefer a snap vote, while 59.7 percent said elections should take place at the end of the conservatives’ four-year term.

The survey was aired on Star TV on Tuesday evening.

