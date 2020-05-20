No delays in F-16 upgrade, Greek Air Force says

Greece’s Air Force has denied recent media reports of snags and delays in the upgrade of its F-16 fighter jet fleet.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said that work to date is “in line with the scheduled time frame.”

It said that the US-made aircraft will be upgraded to the advanced Viper class by 2027. The program will be carried out by Hellenic Aerospace (EAV), the statement said.

According to recent reports, the total cost of the upgrade program is estimated to reach $1.5 billion.

