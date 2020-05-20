Grandfather remanded over sexual molestation

A 76-year-old man in Thessaloniki charged with sexually molesting his four granddaughters was remanded in custody on Wednesday after appearing before an investigative magistrate.

He had been arrested by police on Saturday night in the area of Neapoli after complaints were filed to the Smile of the Child, a nonprofit child welfare organization.



According to the case file, the complaints were made by neighbors who said they saw the man inappropriately touch his 9-year-old granddaughter on several occasions.



Her twin and two other siblings, aged 12 and 16, testified that he did the same to them.



The man has denied the accusations, claiming he was giving his grandchildren “tight hugs.”



The parents of the girls also said at the hearing that the man was overly expressive and that his gestures were “misunderstood.” Other relatives of the man gave similar testimonies in his defense.



However, the investigative magistrate and prosecutor decided in favor of his pre-trial detention.