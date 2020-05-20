Police video offers advice to domestic violence victims

Amid a spike in incidents of domestic violence during the lockdown, a video made by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) offers advice to victims.



In the video, which was released on Wednesday, two female police officers – Sofia Bitsoni, the head of the press office for the Peloponnese region, and Ioanna Rotzikou, a spokeswoman for ELAS headquarters in Athens – offer instructions to men, women or children who have suffered domestic violence.



If in danger, victims should call the police emergency line 100, or send an SMS if unable to call, Bitsoni says.



The General Secretariat for Family Policy and Gender Equality’s emergency hotline, 15900, received a total of 1,769 calls last month compared to 325 in March.