TAP completes test operation of pipeline in Greece

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) on Wednesday began importing natural gas in the last section of the pipeline in Greece, from Serres to Ieropigi (Kastoria) and the Greek-Albanian borders, as part of the test operation of the project.

The import of natural gas in all the 550 km of the Greek section of the pipeline began in November 2019 and it is considered a landmark on the path towards completion of the project.

The test operation process inspects the safety of the infrastructure according to national and international standards.

[ANA-MPA]