Two ambulance service workers test positive for Covid-19

Thirty workers in Greece's ambulance service (EKAV) were quarantined on Wednesday after two of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the third infection in EKAV after another worker was found positive on March 16.

On Wednesday, Greek health authorities announced 10 new coronavirus infections and one new death, bringing the total number of cases to 2,850 and the death toll to 166.

A total of 22 patients remain intubated, the Health Ministry said, adding that 96 have left intensive care.

Health authorities have conducted a total number of 139,445 tests for Covid-19.