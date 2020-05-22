Lime to terminate Athens scooter service, report says

Electric scooter-sharing service Lime plans to terminate its operations in Athens in the wake of poor economic results, according to a report in Solomon MAG.

According to the same report, the California-based startup plans to downsize its business in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, while relaunching in Rethymno, in northern Crete.

The decisions, which have not been officially confirmed by Lime, were announced to company employees earlier this week, the report said.

Lime entered the Greek market in December 2018. Shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic have reportedly decimated the company’s profits.

