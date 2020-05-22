One death, 21 new infections from coronavirus

Greek health authorities announced 21 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total nationwide to 2,873, of which 55,2 percent were men.

The Health Ministry said in its press release that one more death was reported in the past 24 hours, which increases the death toll to 169. The median age of the victims was 75.

The number of patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stands at 19, with a median age of 72. Of those patients, 31.6 of them are women and 89.5 of all those in ICU are over 70 years of age or have an underlying illness. Another 98 people have left ICU.

Health authorities have so far carried out a total of 147.958 tests.