Supermarket vandals identified as known anarchists

Police in Athens said on Friday that they have identified the perpetrators behind the vandalism of a supermarket in the southern coastal suburb of Alimos last Saturday.



Both suspects are believed to be self-styled anarchists who have been detained several times by police in the past. One of them – a 30-year-old man – is also believed to have connections with individuals linked to Greek domestic terrorist groups.

A total of three branches of the chain My Market were targeted by vandals in the early hours of May 16, according to the police.

The next day, an anarchist group calling itself Masovka claimed responsibility for two of those attacks, in the Athenian neighborhood of Ilion.

The attack in Alimos has yet to be claimed.