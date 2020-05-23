NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Motorist assaulted by party crowd in Thessaloniki

A quarrel broke out in central Thessaloniki in the early hours of Saturday when a motorist tried to drive through a crowd gathered outside a bar drinking to-go beverages and ignoring social distancing rules.

The incident took place when two men in a convertible tried to drive through Karolou Dill Street, near the corner of Proxenou Koromila, and were attacked by a patron, for an unknown reason.

The fracas was broken up by bystanders, who intervened before police arrived at the scene.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 