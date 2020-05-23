Motorist assaulted by party crowd in Thessaloniki

A quarrel broke out in central Thessaloniki in the early hours of Saturday when a motorist tried to drive through a crowd gathered outside a bar drinking to-go beverages and ignoring social distancing rules.

The incident took place when two men in a convertible tried to drive through Karolou Dill Street, near the corner of Proxenou Koromila, and were attacked by a patron, for an unknown reason.

The fracas was broken up by bystanders, who intervened before police arrived at the scene.