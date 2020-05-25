Man crushed by elevator in central Athens

A man was killed in the central Athens district of Pangrati on Monday after being crushed by an elevator, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported.

According to the report, two firefighters retrieved the man’s body from the bottom of the elevator shaft of an apartment building on Laertou Street. His death was confirmed at a local hospital.

It is thought that the man, who is believed to have been in his early 30s, was in the elevator shaft carrying out repair or maintenance work.



It was not clear how the elevator car may have fallen on him.