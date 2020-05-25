Japan Tobacco enters three-year partnership with InvestGR Forum

The InvestGR Forum on Monday announced the start of its three-year strategic partnership with Japan Tobacco International (JTI) with this year’s event, titled “Greece in the Pole Position,” which due to the coronavirus pandemic will be online.

Victor Crespo, managing director of JTI in Greece, stated: “It is with great pleasure that we begin our collaboration with this important institution, InvestGR Forum. Our presence at this Forum confirms our company’s strategic decision to have production activity in Greece, a country we consider an attractive investment market, especially after the recent successful health crisis management. We believe that international investment is key for the recovery of the local economy while strengthening the county’s positive image and we seek active participation in the public dialogue towards this direction.”



Andreas Yannopoulos, founder of InvestGR Forum, stated, “We welcome Japan Tobacco International as Strategic Partner of the InvestGR Forum for the next three years. JTI is a company with a leading presence in its sector worldwide, as well as in Greece, where it has been operating successfully for many years.”



The 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020: Greece in the Pole Position will be held in two installments, on July 15-16 and on October 8-9.



The conference is being organized by Public Affairs & Networks for the third consecutive year and is taking place with the support and under the auspices of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Development and Investment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).