Traffic Police crack down on motoring violations

TAGS: Transport

A crackdown by the Traffic Police between May 18 and 24 resulted in hundreds of offenses being recorded across Greece.

A total of 934 police units stopped 13,239 vehicles in different parts of the country during that period and issued 1,592 tickets to motorcyclists not wearing helmets and another 390 fines to motorists who had parked on access ramps for the disabled.

Most of the offenses were recorded in Attica (516), followed by 152 in Iraklio on Crete, and 126 in Thessaloniki.

