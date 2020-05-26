AmCham debate  on Greek industry

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is on Thursday organizing an online public debate on the role the industry could play in the future, titled “Greek Industry and the New Growth Model: Necessary Reforms.”



The discussion will tackle the following questions: What industry do we want? What is the role of technology, research and education in the new model of industry? What should the role of the state be? Can Greece have a heavy industry and, if so, what type? What structural changes need to be made?



Moderated by AmCham Vice President Vassilis Kafatos, the discussion’s panel will include Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Alumil President George Milonas, Viohalco board member Michail Stassinopoulos, Elpen Group Co-Chief Executive Officer Theodoros Tryfon and Papastratos Chairman and Managing Director Christos Harpantidis.



The event will take place from 5 to 6.30 p.m.