ATHEX: Banks grow 12.3% to lead index higher

Despite the hour-long interruption to Tuesday’s trading session due to a technical failure, bank stocks staged an impressive rebound of more than 12%, taking the benchmark at Athinon Avenue to fresh gains. The international climate continues to improve as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine keep growing, helping turnover in the local market to recover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 635.47 points, adding 1.79% to Monday’s 624.32 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.77% to 1,520.90 points.

The banks index soared 12.33%, with Eurobank jumping 15.57%, National growing 14.42%, Piraeus grabbing 12.39% and Alpha increasing 7.05%.

Fourlis rose 5.74%, Viohalco improved 5.68%, ADMIE Holdings collected 5.61%, Ellaktor augmented 3.66% and Aegean Air soared 3.64%, while Lamda Development parted with 2.90%.

In total 63 stocks secured gains, 26 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged. Turnover came to €67 million, up from Monday’s €49.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.38% to close at 47.07 points.