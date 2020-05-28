BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
No need for EU pandemic credit line on Cyprus

Cyprus has no need to tap the European pandemic credit line at present, the island’s Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The ESM credit line is also being evaluated but no political decision has been taken... to utilize the said instrument,” it said in a statement to Reuters.

“It should be noted that as currently things stand in the area of public finances, we do not foresee a utilization of the ESM’s credit line.”

