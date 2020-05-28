Embassy reacts to US envoy's Russia remarks

The Russian Embassy in Athens on Thursday reacted to comments by US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt who said that problems in bilateral relations between NATO allies Greece and Turkey would benefit Moscow.

“The comments made by the American ambassador to Athens… are nonsense,” the Russian Embassy tweeted in Greek.

“It is unacceptable that a foreign diplomat should allow himself something like that. The ambassador clearly adopted this unacceptable attitude during his stint in Ukraine,” it said.

“The US is known for its chronic inability to solve differences between NATO members, which Moscow has no intention of exploiting. Contrary to the US, Russia has always been a factor of stability and peace in the region,” the tweet added.

Referring to tension in Greece’s relations with Turkey in an interview with Mega TV earlier on Thursday, Pyatt said: “If there were to be any sort of escalation, the only winner is our shared adversaries. The winner is Vladimir Putin.”