President hails cross-cultural Thrace as ‘bridge of friendship’

On a visit on Thursday to a school in the town of Glafki in Xanthi, in the northern region of Thrace, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was given a bouquet of flowers by a student in traditional dress. Referring to “a bridge of friendship,” Sakellaropoulou said that the “cross-cultural character of Thrace enriches Greece.” “Two religions coexist peacefully and constructively, with mutual respect and love for the country,” she said, adding that, “Christians and Muslims, men and women make up a mosaic of cultures and traditions which must be capitalized on if the region of Xanthi and its residents are to improve their lives.” [Theodoros Manolopoulos/Greek Presidency/ANA-MPA]