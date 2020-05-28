ATHEX: Fifth straight day of gains for benchmark

Early profit-taking at Athinon Avenue gave way to a fresh wave of buying later on Thursday – although banks appeared to have fallen out of favor – taking the benchmark higher for the fifth session in a row. The market is now confidently looking toward more growth, boosted also by the significant increase in daily trading volumes.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 665.04 points, adding 0.72% to Wednesday’s 660.30 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.38% to 1,610.31 points.

The banks index rose just 0.02 percent on National’s 0.54% rise, as Piraeus dropped 0.69% and Alpha eased 0.13%.

Coca-Cola HBC outperformed, grabbing 5.83%, followed by Public Power Corporation (up 5.16%). They accounted for most of the blue chip index advance, while Jumbo decreased 2.57%, GEK Terna eased 2.53%, Titan Cement parted with 2.36% and ADMIE Holdings lost 2.31%.

In total 53 stocks recorded gains, 46 had losses and 27 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 95.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €124.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.04% to close at 47.53 points.