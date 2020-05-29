VAT reduction makes public transport cheaper

Tickets for public transport in Athens and Thessaloniki will be cheaper as of Monday when a reduction of value-added tax, to 13% from 26%, comes into effect.

A single ticket for the metro, tram, bus or trolley bus in Athens will now cost €1.20, down from €1.40, while the equivalent ticket for buses in Thessaloniki will cost €0.90, compared to €1 now. The cost of season tickets will also be reduced proportionally.

The reductions were announced last week by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as part of a package of cuts aimed at bolstering businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic as well as helping citizens. They are to last until October 31.