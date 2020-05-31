Debate on Europe’s role after the pandemic

New Democracy deputy Dimitris Keridis is organizing a live online debate titled “The Economic Crisis of the Pandemic: More or less Europe?” to take place at 9 p.m. on Monday, with the participation of New Democracy MEP Marietta Giannakou, Athens University of Economics and Business professor Giorgos Pagoulatos, and London Business School professor Elias Papaioannou.



The event will be screened live on Keridis’ Facebook and YouTube pages.