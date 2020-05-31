BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Debate on Europe’s role after the pandemic

TAGS: Special Event, Discussion, Coronavirus

New Democracy deputy Dimitris Keridis is organizing a live online debate titled “The Economic Crisis of the Pandemic: More or less Europe?” to take place at 9 p.m. on Monday, with the participation of New Democracy MEP Marietta Giannakou, Athens University of Economics and Business professor Giorgos Pagoulatos, and London Business School professor Elias Papaioannou.

The event will be screened live on Keridis’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 