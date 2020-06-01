Two deaths bring Greece’s Covid-19 toll to 177

The death of two patients on Sunday night brought Greece’s Covid-19 death toll to 177 following nearly three days without any fatalities from the coronavirus epidemic.

Sunday’s first victim was a 66-year-old woman who was being treated at the capital’s Sotiria Hospital and suffered from underlying health problems that contributed to her death.

A few hours later, an 87-year-old man died at the NIMTS navy hospital, also in Athens. He too had underlying health problems, according to reports.

The Health Ministry on Sunday afternoon reported two new cases of coronavirus in Greece, bringing the total number of confirmed infections since the start of the outbreak to 2,917 from 180,518 tests.