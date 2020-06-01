Greece says Turkish exploration applications attempt to ‘usurp' Greek sovereign rights

Greece said on Monday the publication in the Turkish government’s gazette of Turkish Petroleum’s (TPAO) applications for an exploration permit in the eastern Mediterranean were another step in Ankara’s efforts to “usurp Greece’s sovereign rights.”

“Turkey’s illegal activities do not produce any legal effects,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in comments on his official Twitter account.

“Let us be clear. Our views on this issue and on the consequences of Turkish illegality are well-known. They have been repeatedly conveyed to Turkey,” he added.

The exploration permits come after Libya’s internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime delimitation deal with Turkey last year, aiming to create an exclusive economic zone that stretches from its southern coast to Libya’s northeast coast.

The deal has been condemned by Greece, Cyprus, Israel and Egypt as illegal, while the European Union has also opposed it.