Four deaths, two new Covid-19 infections

Greek health authorities reported four new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 179.

The Health Ministry said in its daily press release the median age of the deceased was 76 years.

The total number of coronavirus infections in the country stand at 2,918, after another two new cases were confirmed on Monday. Of those patients, 55.1 percent are men.

The number of patients treated in intensive care units in the country is 12, of which the overwhelming majority are men (75 pct).