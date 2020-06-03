Greeks united in their determination to protect territorial integrity, Sakellaropoulou says

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday affirmed that all Greeks are united in their determination “to protect our territorial integrity and our country’s sovereign rights,” however stressing that the nation remains committed to respect for international law and the wish for peaceful coexistence between all the people in the region.

Speaking during a meeting with Greek Communist Party (KKE) chief Dimitris Koutsoumbas at the Presidential Palace, Sakellaropoulou criticized Turkey’s leadership saying that rather than pursuing common ground with Greece, “it is instead employing all sorts of unacceptable machinations with the aim of disputing our sovereign rights.”