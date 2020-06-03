North Macedonia considers new virus restrictions

Authorities in North Macedonia are considering reintroducing movement restrictions in parts of the country after registering the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in a day since the first case in late February.

Health minister Venko Filipce posted on Twitter Wednesday that 101 new cases and four deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. That brings the total number of infections to 2,492, with 145 deaths.

A national crisis body dealing with the epidemic is meeting urgently to decide whether to impose new restrictions in parts of the capital, Skopje, where more than half the new infections were recorded.

North Macedonia's government last week ended a curfew and allowed bars and restaurants to reopen.

Filipce said the tiny Balkan country of 2.1 million people is seeing new infections as a result of people ignoring warnings to wear protective masks and gloves, and to adhere to social distancing.

[AP]