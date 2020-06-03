ATHEX: Bourse index climbs to new 3-month high

Bank stocks were back in the driving seat at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday, taking the Greek bourse benchmark to a new three-month high – i.e. its highest since the coronavirus epidemic began in Greece. The 700-point milestone seems to be growing closer, while investors appear to have plenty of disposable cash.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 674.07 points, adding 0.46% to Tuesday’s 670.97 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.53% to 1,625.35 points.

The banks index rose 4.08% on Alpha jumping 5.80%, National growing 5.43%, Piraeus advancing 3.53% and Eurobank collecting 1.95%.

Among the other blue chips, Lamda Development earned 3.14%, Titan Cement grabbed 2.22%, Hellenic Exchanges improved 2.09% and Aegean Air augmented 1.79%, while Terna Energy declined 4.55%, Jumbo fell 3.09% and Sarantis contracted 1.88%.

In total 55 stocks went up, 34 took losses and 27 stayed put. Turnover came to 87.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €82.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.48% to close at 48.07 points.