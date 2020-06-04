Five arrested in George Floyd protest march in Athens

Five people were arrested and 12 detained in clashes between protesters and police during a march in central Athens over the death of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police on May 25.

The march, organised by leftist groups, started from Syntagma square and reached the US embassy on Wednesday night.

Participants held banners with the phrase “I can’t breathe” and chanted slogans against police violence and racism in the US.

According to the police, a group of protesters attacked officers with petrol bombs, stones and other objects and torched waste bins.