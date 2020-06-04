Four arrested in connection with killing of truck driver in Aspropyrgos

Four men were arrested and one is wanted by police in connection to the killing of a truck driver near the town of Aspropyrgos, in western Attica, on April 8.

Two of suspects, who are all Greek nationals, are underage. Police believe the motive of the crime was robbery.

The 51-year-old victim, a foreign national, had been found dead on April 9 inside a truck parked in a highway parking near Aspropyrgos.

The autopsy showed the man had been stabbed by a sharp instrument.

The suspects will be led before a prosecutor on Thursday.