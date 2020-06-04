Cyprus reports zero coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Cypriot health authorities on Thursday celebrated the country’s first full day of zero new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, but warned that precautions should not be abandoned in days ahead.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the effort and we are entitled to be optimistic. We hope we do not have to meet again under similar circumstances,” infectious disease expert and government adviser Dr Leontios Kostrikis was quoted by the Financial Mirror as saying.

At the time of the Health Ministry’s announcement on Thursday, Cyprus had recorded just 958 coronavirus infections in total. It was the first time it broke the 24-hour record of zero cases.

“I hope everything goes well for all of us. We must keep our distance, wash our hands, wear our mask the proper way and keep moving forward,” the Financial Mirror quoted the State Health Services Organization’s Dr Marios Loizou as saying.