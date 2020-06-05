Top prosecutor rebuffs charges

Greece’s chief corruption prosecutor, Eleni Touloupaki, who is facing investigation over the judicial handling of the Novartis bribery probe, claims to have been a victim of “a coordinated attempt at moral extermination.”

Touloupaki made her claims to the deputy Supreme Court prosecutor responsible for probing allegations that judicial officials were influenced by the former leftist government in their handling of allegations that 10 prominent politicians had taken bribes from the Swiss firm.

Touloupaki denied charges of abuse of power, dereliction of duty and making false statements, saying it was absurd that she should be accused of setting up a case that has since been largely shelved.