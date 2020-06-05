NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Traffic police out in force for long weekend

The Traffic Police are to be out in force over the weekend as thousands of Greeks abandon cities for their villages for the long weekend in a bid to ensure that increased traffic does not lead to a rise in accidents and fatalities. 

According to Traffic Police figures, a total of 442 road accidents were recorded in May, 13 of them fatal. Last month, Attica traffic police recorded 17,374 highway code violations.

Of these, 2,153 were for speeding and 1,402 were for motorcyclists not wearing a helmet. 

