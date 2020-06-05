Delphi Forum starts online on June 9

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in engaging in a conversation with respected historian Niall Ferguson on Thursday, June 11.

Three months after the cancelation of the conventional form of the event, the Delphi Economic Forum returns in its fifth edition in digital form on June 9-12, titled “The Day After.”

The four-day online conference features a rich eight-hour daily program, focused on the challenges and initiatives stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, and its impact on the world.

Launching the event, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will deliver opening remarks on Tuesday at 12.30 p.m. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is also headlining in the Forum, engaging in a conversation with respected historian Niall Ferguson, on Thursday at 5.15 p.m.

The event will include input from five European commissioners and four other current and former European country leaders, as well as leading officials from the US administration, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, etc. More than 200 guest speakers from Greece and abroad will participate in the conference.

There will also be more than 30 debates with major political and business personalities from Greece and the world. The main thematic pillars of the online Forum are:

- Health and the unprecedented challenges at a local and global level; national health system in the post-Covid-19 era; the digitalization of the health sector; preparations for a possible second Covid-19 wave in Greece and in Europe; and issues regarding treatments and vaccines for the novel coronavirus.

- The geopolitical developments taking shape after the pandemic and in particular the new policies of the European Union; the priorities of the German EU presidency; the ways in which the pandemic is changing the world; the World trade crisis; geopolitical developments in the wider southeastern Mediterranean region; and the gradual integration of the Balkan countries in the EU.

- The acceleration of the digital transformation in Greece and the role of technological progress in the state’s modernization, in combating unemployment through improving digital skills and dual education, and in the evolution of competitive growth.

- The steps for a fast economic recovery in Greece in investment, development projects, infrastructure, energy, education and agriculture.

The Forum will be free to watch on its website after registering at: delphiforum.gr.